Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Hold

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLPR. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,482. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

In related news, Director Howard M. Lorber acquired 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Bistricer acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $110,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,267,213.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,656 shares of company stock worth $444,616 over the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

