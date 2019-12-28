Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 995,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

