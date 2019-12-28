Zacks Investment Research Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get Natera alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTRA. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on Natera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $129,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,424.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,654.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519,463.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,289 shares of company stock worth $6,661,487 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 74.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Natera by 4,307.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,149.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,199,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.