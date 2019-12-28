Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

