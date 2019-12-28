Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BANC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

