Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AAR (NYSE:AIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. ended the fiscal second-quarter 2020 with both earnings and sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its strategic investments toward its parts supply activities have enabled the company to capitalize on steady parts demand. It also continues to witness strong performance in its parts supply and program activities. Banking on these initiatives, management expects to witness continued growth in its parts supply business in the days ahead. However, it continues to witness labor shortages in its MRO business and the issue is expected to linger in the near term. Moreover, its shares underperformed its industry in past year. U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation on its Airlift business segment has forced the company to divest this asset. This divestment may impact its operating results, going ahead.”

Get AAR alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE:AIR opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC increased its position in AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.