Zacks: Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.66. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

FOCS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 44.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 483,780 shares during the period. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 97,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

