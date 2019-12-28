Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce $175.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.92 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $176.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $725.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $724.80 million to $726.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $702.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. 256,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,568. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.