Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Donaldson also posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 335.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 565,759 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Donaldson by 470.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 297,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,979. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

