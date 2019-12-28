Zacks: Analysts Set $17.00 Price Target for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
