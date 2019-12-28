Zacks: Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,980 shares of company stock worth $8,068,642. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 669,635 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,503,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319,326 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.43. 123,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $124.78.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

