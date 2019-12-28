Zacks: Analysts Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of WRI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.