Zacks: Analysts Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of WRI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

