Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million.

INSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.90. 26,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.