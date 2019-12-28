Zacks: Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GTY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 157,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.
