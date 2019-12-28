Zacks: Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 157,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

