Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Brokerages expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce sales of $16.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Avid Bioservices posted sales of $13.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year sales of $68.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $69.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.10 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $101.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,120. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $443.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

