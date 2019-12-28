Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Kronos Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.54 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of KRO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,053. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

