Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

HBNC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.95. 56,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,419. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

