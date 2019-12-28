Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOK traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 215,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

