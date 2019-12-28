Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $11.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the highest is $11.51 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $43.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.40 billion to $43.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.90 billion to $47.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

AXP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. The company has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $704,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

