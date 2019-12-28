Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 14th

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE YRI traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,346. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.26. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.