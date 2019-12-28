Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.

YMAB opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $126,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $840,108. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

