XMax (XMX) Price Reaches $0.0009

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, FCoin, Coinrail and Hotbit. XMax has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and $218.39 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XMax Profile

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,938,061,873 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, FCoin, DDEX, OTCBTC, Graviex, Hotbit, Coinrail, CryptoBridge and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

