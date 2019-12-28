Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 6.9%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.22, approximately 1,663,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,446,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,428 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,055,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 756.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 948,521 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,447,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 324,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.