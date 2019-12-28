WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

