Voya Prime Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 529,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,597. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 259,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,292,794.23. Insiders purchased 6,500,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,334,321 over the last three months.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

