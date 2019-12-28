Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €189.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €216.00 ($251.16) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €191.05 ($222.15).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €176.66 ($205.42) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company’s 50-day moving average is €178.29 and its 200 day moving average is €159.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

