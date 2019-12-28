Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

VIOT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.09. 104,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 56.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 542,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

