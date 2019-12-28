VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.67. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

