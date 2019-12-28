Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.16

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and traded as low as $90.00. Versarien shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 183,555 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.95.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

