VeriumReserve Hits One Day Volume of $178.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $213,424.00 and $178.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00570351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00064053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010220 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,515,509 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

