VeriCoin Reaches Market Cap of $697,724.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $697,724.00 and $1,265.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062455 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084346 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00072888 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.73 or 1.00517078 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000376 BTC.

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,361,941 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

