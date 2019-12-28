Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $49,699.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.01300209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 61,182,616 coins and its circulating supply is 52,341,687 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

