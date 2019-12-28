Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf (TSE:VUN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf (TSE:VUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2295 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

TSE VUN traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$58.60. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.97. Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf has a one year low of C$45.71 and a one year high of C$58.98.

