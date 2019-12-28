Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 840,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 816,223 shares.The stock last traded at $60.79 and had previously closed at $60.75.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
