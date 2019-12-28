Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 840,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 816,223 shares.The stock last traded at $60.79 and had previously closed at $60.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

