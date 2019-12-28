ValuEngine Lowers Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Sell

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PVBC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,127. The company has a market capitalization of $242.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

