ValuEngine Lowers Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $72,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,262 shares of company stock worth $2,862,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

