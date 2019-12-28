ValuEngine Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

AMP opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.50. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $102.41 and a fifty-two week high of $169.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $7,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 71,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

