ValuEngine Downgrades Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $823.67 million, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.