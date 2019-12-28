ValuEngine Downgrades Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $823.67 million, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.