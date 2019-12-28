ValuEngine Downgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.95.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE:NBR opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 230,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 253,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.