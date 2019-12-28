Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $275.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 85.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 140.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

