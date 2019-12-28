Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 964,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

