Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $19.00.

UE stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.87. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,145,000 after acquiring an additional 282,263 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2,251.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,481,000 after acquiring an additional 320,334 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

