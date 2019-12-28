U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of GROW remained flat at $$1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,058. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 126.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

