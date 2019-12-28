U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the November 28th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ:GROW remained flat at $$1.33 on Friday. 31,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.29.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 126.27%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

