TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TTEC by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TTEC by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 131,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.68. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.