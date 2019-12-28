TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Tops $64,805.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $64,805.00 and $141.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022305 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.02535150 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

