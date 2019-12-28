Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

TGI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 261,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $772.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 415.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

