TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TA. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

TA opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $26.75.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. TravelCenters of America’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $76,644.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $38,706.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

