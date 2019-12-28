Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,519,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 2,084,609 shares.The stock last traded at $0.18 and had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 962.95% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

