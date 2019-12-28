Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Tilray by 9.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLRY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 1,879,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. Tilray has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $106.00.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

